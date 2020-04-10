1  of  14
Georgia’s Kemp urges parishioners to worship from home

by: Associated Press

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Georgia state Capitol on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is urging Georgians to participate in religious services online or by phone ahead of Easter Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kemp has issued a statewide stay-at-home order lasting through the end of April.

But houses of worship are still allowed to hold services as long as congregants remain 6 feet apart.

At least one church in Georgia has vowed to buck social distancing requirements.

At least 416 people in the state have died and over 2,300 have been hospitalized by the virus.

Kemp says people who go to in-person services “risk exposure to coronavirus.”

