Georgia’s reopening continues and coronavirus deaths top 900

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia business owners who chose to reopen after the governor relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions gratefully welcomed back customers.
But others remained satisfied in their decision to stay closed.
Gyms, tattoo shops, nail salons and barber shops were among the businesses that were allowed to open Friday after Gov. Brian Kemp relaxed a monthlong shutdown.
That move came in spite of warnings from health experts and disapproval from President Donald Trump.
The state had recorded nearly 22,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths by midday Saturday, according to the state health department.