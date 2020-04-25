Georgia’s reopening continues and coronavirus deaths top 900

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 22, 2020, file photo,Medical student Catherine Waldron talks with epidemiologist Elizabeth Goff at the Georgia Department of Public Health’s district office in Savannah, Ga. Waldron is among about 30 medical students helping the Georgia health agency’s coastal district with contact tracing aimed at identifying relatives, friends and co-workers of people infected by the virus to prevent its spread to others. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia business owners who chose to reopen after the governor relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions gratefully welcomed back customers.

But others remained satisfied in their decision to stay closed.

Gyms, tattoo shops, nail salons and barber shops were among the businesses that were allowed to open Friday after Gov. Brian Kemp relaxed a monthlong shutdown.

That move came in spite of warnings from health experts and disapproval from President Donald Trump.

The state had recorded nearly 22,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths by midday Saturday, according to the state health department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories