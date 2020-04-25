Georgia’s reopening continues and coronavirus deaths top 900

FILE – In this April 22, 2020, file photo,Medical student Catherine Waldron talks with epidemiologist Elizabeth Goff at the Georgia Department of Public Health’s district office in Savannah, Ga. Waldron is among about 30 medical students helping the Georgia health agency’s coastal district with contact tracing aimed at identifying relatives, friends and co-workers of people infected by the virus to prevent its spread to others. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia business owners who chose to reopen after the governor relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions gratefully welcomed back customers.

But others remained satisfied in their decision to stay closed.

Gyms, tattoo shops, nail salons and barber shops were among the businesses that were allowed to open Friday after Gov. Brian Kemp relaxed a monthlong shutdown.

That move came in spite of warnings from health experts and disapproval from President Donald Trump.

The state had recorded nearly 22,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths by midday Saturday, according to the state health department.