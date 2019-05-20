Gerber Spokesbaby, CEO attend new Studio G ribbon cutting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gerber held a ribbon cutting Monday for their new Gerber Childrenswear’s photography studio, Studio G, on Pelham Road.

The 2019 Gerber Spokesbaby, Kairi Yang, 1, and the President and CEO of Gerber Childrensware Mario Montaño made appearances at the new studio.

“It’s not every day you get to meet the Gerber Spokesbaby! We are thrilled to welcome Kairi and her family, as they help us commemorate Studio G”, Connie Pence, director of marketing, said.

Gerber moved their photography studio from New York City to Greenville, where they will be able to photograph their seasonal promotions and other events. The studio will offer seasonal sets and the opportunity to use local talent.

“Studio G will open the door for parents and children of the Upstate to become the faces of Gerber Childrenswear’s national apparel brand, so it’s fitting that Kairi the Spokesbaby for Gerber® Nestlé be our guest of honor,” said Montaño. “Gerber Childrenswear and Studio G is proud to call Greenville home and we are delighted to offer this opportunity to the community.”

Studio G is located at 7001 Pelham Road.