German Shepherd puppy recovering after being starved and left in cage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A 9-month-old German Shepherd named Sophie is recovering at the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital in South Carolina, two days after Myrtle Beach police officers found her locked in a cage in an extended stay hotel room.

On Tuesday, officers received a call from someone staying at the Suburban Extended Stay hotel, about a strong odor coming from one of the rooms.

Upon arrival, officers found Sophie malnourished and covered in sores.

“When she came to us we knew she immediately needed emergency care,” Grand Strand Humane Society Executive Director Jessica Wnuk said. “We called the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital and they were amazing, they were on standby for her.”

Wnuk said the community needs to work toward being better at reporting abuse and keeping an eye on red flags.

“Please call your local animal control officers, if the person you are calling has nothing to hide, but these animals can’t speak for themselves,” said Wnuk.

There’s also a group of pit bulls recovering at the Grand Strand Humane Society after recently being seized from a home in Myrtle Beach. Police say there were 21 dogs locked in cages without food or water.

“They are doing so much better, they have put on some weight, they have received medical treatment for all of the illnesses they had,” Wnuk said.