Get free Wendy's burgers for the month of September

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA (WFLA) - How do you get more app downloads? You offer free burgers!

Yes, free burgers are up for grabs at Wendy’s throughout the rest of the month of September.

Every time you make a purchase from Wendy’s through the mobile app, you’ll get a free Dave’s Single burger.

Wendy's official Twitter account announced the promotion, saying you can score the free burgers with any purchase at participating restaurants if you download the Wendy's mobile app.