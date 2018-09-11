Get free Wendy's burgers for the month of September
TAMPA (WFLA) - How do you get more app downloads? You offer free burgers!
Yes, free burgers are up for grabs at Wendy’s throughout the rest of the month of September.
Every time you make a purchase from Wendy’s through the mobile app, you’ll get a free Dave’s Single burger.
Wendy's official Twitter account announced the promotion, saying you can score the free burgers with any purchase at participating restaurants if you download the Wendy's mobile app.
Boss: We need more app downloads— Wendy's (@Wendys) September 10, 2018
Us: Give them free food
Boss: Fine. Free Dave's Single with purchase, every single day, for the rest of September.
Us: *tweets this tweet telling you to go get that free food*
