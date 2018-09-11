News

Get free Wendy's burgers for the month of September

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 04:15 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 04:15 PM EDT

TAMPA (WFLA) - How do you get more app downloads? You offer free burgers!

Yes, free burgers are up for grabs at Wendy’s throughout the rest of the month of September.

Every time you make a purchase from Wendy’s through the mobile app, you’ll get a free Dave’s Single burger.

Wendy's official Twitter account announced the promotion, saying you can score the free burgers with any purchase at participating restaurants if you download the Wendy's mobile app.

 

