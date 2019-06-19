Getronics Global Service Center expected to add 500 new jobs to Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Getronics officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Greenville to celebrate their new global service center in Greenville.

According to a news release, the new service center is expected to add 500 new jobs in Greenville County.

Getronics specializes in “improving customer business performance by implementing end-to-end information and communication technology soluntions…”

“Our new Global Service Center is a big deal for us because it represents a significant investment in our people, in our customers and in our Greenville community,” Getronics Chairman and Group CEO Nana Baffour said. “We are excited because we have been able to greatly expand both our workforce and operations in Greenville. Our new state-of-the-art facilities will support not only our associates, but greatly enhance our ability to support Getronics clients throughout North America and the rest of the world.”

The new center is located at 650 Executive Center Drive in Greenville.

Anyone interested in applying for an open position with Getronics can visit https://www.getronics.com/careers/ for more information.

According to the release, Getronics also has a retail software services group in Greenville County, located at 510 Airport Road, Suite E.