Live Now
Carolina’s Family at 4PM

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers of a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein say she’s been made a scapegoat in a federal sex abuse case and should be released from jail.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is being held in New York City without bail on charges she helped Epstein recruit young women and girls so he could sexually exploit them.

Her lawyers are asking a judge in court papers filed Friday to release her to home confinement while she awaits trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined comment on Friday.

The 58-year-old Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories