Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers of a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein say she’s been made a scapegoat in a federal sex abuse case and should be released from jail.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is being held in New York City without bail on charges she helped Epstein recruit young women and girls so he could sexually exploit them.

Her lawyers are asking a judge in court papers filed Friday to release her to home confinement while she awaits trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined comment on Friday.

The 58-year-old Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.