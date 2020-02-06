Giant crane, cutting chain to saw wrecked ship into 8 pieces off GA coast

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia. The salvage team salvage team is seeking a federal permit to surround the shipwreck with a giant mesh barrier to contain any debris when they cut the ship apart. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

GOLDEN RAY, G.A. (AP) – Salvage workers plan to use a long cutting chain suspended from a floating crane to saw apart a cargo ship that overturned on the coast of Georgia last fall.

The multi-agency command overseeing the salvage plan released some key details Wednesday of its plan to remove the South Korean ship.

The vessel capsized in September shortly after leaving the Port of Brunswick. The salvage team plans to straddle the wrecked ship with a giant crane anchored to barges floating on either side of the overturned vessel.

They will use a big chain to cut the ship into eight chunks. Those pieces will be loaded onto a barge for removal.