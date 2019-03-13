News

Giant wolf 'Yuki' dropped off at kill shelter rescued by Florida sanctuary

Posted: Mar 13, 2019

TAMPA (WFLA) - A photo of a giant wolf rescued by a sanctuary in Florida is going viral on social media.

"Yuki" was dropped off at a kill shelter at 8 months old, that's when the sanctuary stepped in to provide a home for the big guy and he has been with the shelter since 2008.

Yuki is one of the highest content wolfdogs at the sanctuary where he is currently staying. “His DNA testing came back as 87.5 percent Gray Wolf, 8.6 percent Siberian Husky, and 3.9 percent German Shepherd.”

The photo has attracted a lot of much-needed attention, helping to raise awareness for "Yuki" as he is terminally ill with blood cancer and is not up for adoption as he will live out the rest of his days at Shy Wolf.

If you would like to learn more about Yuki and other wolves at Shy Wolf Sanctuary, visit the organization's website

