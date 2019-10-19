Gifted & talented students charged with making threats will not be expelled

Nine Upstate middle schoolers who were charged with making student threats will not be expelled from the prestigious Charles Townes Center.

For the first time a middle school parent at the school is speaking out exclusively to 7News.

The Charles Townes Center off South Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville is one of only a handful of schools for highly gifted students in the country.

Those invited in must score at the very top of cognitive aptitude tests.

But October 2nd, the Upstate saw how even the smartest teenagers can make life changing mistakes.

Nine students were charged by Greenville Police with threatening a teacher on social media That included mentions of tampering with the teachers car and the use of guns.

Friday Greenville County Schools told 7News, after the students went before a third party “hearing judge” a decision has been made.

While the district did not share details, multiple parents confirmed the district is pursueing other disciplinary measures that do -not- include expulsion.

“None of our 9 students have been expelled from Greenvile Co School district, and we did have a number of our students return yesterday and we’re expecting the balance of our students to return shortly,” said Julie Cain Cwynar, a Charles Towne Middle school Mother.

While Cain Cwynar’s daughter did not personally know the students involved, Cain Cwynar says the students who have returned were welcomed warmly by peers who are also learning from their classmates’ mistakes.

“It’s just been a relief for all of our students, our middle school students as well as parents. There have been so many lessons learned over the past couple of weeks and we’ve all been living this experience with those 9 so it was a relief to have some of them back yesterday,” said Cain Cwynar.

Cain Cwynar wants all parents to be aware of a relatively new South Carolina law on disturbing schools.

It mandates criminal charges for anything that is said, done or written, that can be construed as a threat aganst a teacher and school.

“I really hope that this whole experience really helps to shine a light just on social media use in general and specifically on the law that became effective in May of 2018,” said Cain Cwynar.

She says she is thankful to the Greenville County School District for taking what she calls “the students best interest” to heart in making decisions regarding their consequences.

Meanwhile, those students are still facing “school threat” charges despite investigators finding the threats were not credible.