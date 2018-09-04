Girl contracts deadly infection after trying on shoes while barefoot

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A 4-year-old girl in the United Kingdom became seriously ill after she developed sepsis a day after trying on shoes when she was not wearing any socks.

Doctors who diagnosed Sienna with sepsis say she may have contracted the deadly disease from bacteria in the shoes, which entered her body through an open wound such as a cut or bite on her foot, according to The Sun.

The UK publication reported Sienna spent five days on a drip in the hospital.

“They said it was sepsis and thought they would have to operate," Sienna's mom Jodie told The Sun. “But the doctors have managed to drain all the pus from her leg and say the antibiotic drip will do the job.”

Sienna has been released from the hospital but is still under careful observation.

“This frightening case shows us that sepsis strikes indiscriminately and can affect anyone at any time," Dr. Ron Daniels, chief executive of the UK Sepsis Trust, said.

Thomas shared the photos on Facebook of Sienna recovering, urging other parents to "please put socks on your children while trying new shoes on."

"I'm guilty not doing it for mine and myself, but this can be the outcome infection spreading throughout the body," Thomas wrote in the post. "You don't know whos feet has been in them beforehand!!! Who would thought trying new shoes on could make someone so ill. So with back to school shopping underway, carry a pair of spare socks!" she warned.