Girl Scout troop gifts teddy bears to children with cancer

A local girl scout troop made a special delivery today to benefit children with life-threatening illnesses. 
Spartanburg girl scout troop 19-52 delivered “teddy bears” to “Children’s cancer partners of the Carolinas Spartanburg this morning. 
Troop leaders said it was part of a service project and the girls were looking for a way to care for other children. 
Organizers from c-c-p-c said the bears will be delivered to children in the hospital who are facing great challenges and will be grateful for the gift.

