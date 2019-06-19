A local girl scout troop made a special delivery today to benefit children with life-threatening illnesses.
Spartanburg girl scout troop 19-52 delivered “teddy bears” to “Children’s cancer partners of the Carolinas Spartanburg this morning.
Troop leaders said it was part of a service project and the girls were looking for a way to care for other children.
Organizers from c-c-p-c said the bears will be delivered to children in the hospital who are facing great challenges and will be grateful for the gift.
Girl Scout troop gifts teddy bears to children with cancer
