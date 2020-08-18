Girl Scouts add French-toast flavored cookie for 2021 season

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you have ever eaten an entire box of Thin Mints for dessert, no judgment here.

But the Girl Scouts may have just what you need for breakfast now, too!

On Tuesday, the group announce a new cookie flavor to get our mouths watering: Introducing, Toast-Yay!

The new cookie is a French toast-inspired cookie, dipped in icing and ready for your breakfast table, or lunch box, or night binging Netflix.

And if you are worried the coronavirus pandemic will make it hard to get your hands on this new treat and your old favorites, don’t worry.

Girl Scouts will continue to sell cookies online, but you still have to wait.

Toast-Yay! won’t be available until cookie season officially starts in January.