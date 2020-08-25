Girl Scouts offering free dance, robot parties through Sept.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Next month, the Girl Scouts will be hosting free online parties as a way for girls to meet new friends while also social distancing.

According to the release, the Girl Scout of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands have been virtually bringing girls across the state and others to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Organization officials said the free online parties will include fun activities all through Zoom:

Animal Dance Party – Bring a friend, make new ones and get wild on the dance floor – happening every Wednesday and Thursday in September at 6 p.m., Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. and Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

Robot Building Part – Bring a friend, make new ones and build a robot with Girl Scouts – happening every Wednesday and Thursday in September at 7 p.m., Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Parents or caregivers can choose the date and time that is convenient for them by clicking here.

A special needs troop in the Spartanburg area also put together a video to help showcase that Girl Scouts is for everyone. You can watch the video here.