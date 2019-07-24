Girl tossed in air after bison charges Yellowstone tourists

A bison grazes in Yellowstone National Park near Gardiner, Mont., in this March 9, 2016 photo. The bison could soon become the national mammal of the United States. Legislation approved by Congress would elevate the bison’s stature to approach that of the bald eagle, long the national emblem. There has not been an official mammal of the United States. Lawmakers called the bison the embodiment of American strength and resilience and said it reflects the nation’s pioneer spirit. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a bull bison tossed a 9-year-old Florida girl into the air when the animal charged a group of about 50 tourists.

Park officials say the bison rushed the group Monday after some of the tourists approached to within 5 to 10 feet (2 to 3 meters) of the animal over at least 20 minutes.

The Odessa, Florida, girl was taken to Old Faithful Lodge by her family for treatment by emergency personnel. She was later taken to a clinic and released.

Park officials did not disclose the extent of any injuries.

The incident occurred near Observation Point Trail, in the area of Old Faithful Geyser.

Injuries of tourists by bison and other wildlife occur regularly in Yellowstone, which gets about 4 million visitors annually.

