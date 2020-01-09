Girlfriends of R. Kelly fight inside singer’s Chicago condo

Chicago police say two girlfriends of R. Kelly fought inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium, resulting in one of the combatants getting treated at a nearby hospital.

Authorities didn’t identify the women, however police say when they arrived at the condo Wednesday, a 22-year-old female and a 24-year-old were engaged in a physical altercation.

They were separated and the 24-year-old fled and is not in custody.

The 22-year-old female was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was reported in good condition.

Authorities say their investigation continues. Kelly is charged in Chicago and New York with sexually abusing girls.

