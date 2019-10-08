Girl’s beloved ‘Taylor Swift’ hat ruined in Inman house fire

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Two weeks ago, a house fire took almost everything from an Inman teen; but there’s one thing that was damaged that she absolutely can’t give up.

7 News spoke with the teen about her prized possession and learned why it’s so important to her.

“Just shocked, really,” Cassidy Ledford said about the fire that destroyed her home. “I didn’t know what to say. I was just looking at it. It’s really sad.”

14-year-old Cassidy Ledford lost her favorite place and a lot of her favorite items in that fire.

But there’s one thing–damaged in the fire–she can’t seem to let go: an autographed cowboy hat.

“I do not want to throw it away,” she said. “It’s really sentimental to me.”

That’s because Cassidy is one of the biggest Taylor Swift fans you’ll ever meet. She has listened to Swift’s music for as long as she can remember.

“I love her ‘1989’ album and her ‘Red’ album,” she said. “’22’ is one of my favorite songs. ‘Tim McGraw’ will always be one of my favorites, too.”

Cassidy Ledford told 7 News the hat was the best Christmas gift she ever got.

“I’ve always wanted to go to her shows, but every time we went to get them, they were sold out,” she said.

But while Cassidy Ledford has a special attachment to her now soot-covered hat, she told 7 News she understands things could’ve been so much worse.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done if my dogs hadn’t been okay,” she said.

Cassidy Ledford’s mom now plans to get her a new hat and hopes Taylor Swift will sign it, too.

“It’s kind of sad to see her so upset about it,” Sunshine Ledford said. “It’s one of those possessions you can’t easily replace.”

“I love her and she’s always been an inspiration to me,” Cassidy Ledford added.

​Cassidy Ledford’s family told 7 News they hope Taylor Swift sees this story.