Girls Scouts hold 4 day virtual series for kindergarten readiness

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)-Girl Souths of South Carolina Mountains to Midlands is helping rising kindergarten students prepare for their first year of school whether that be virtually or in person.



The organization will hold a virtual event series online to help prepare young students emotionally and socially for their first year of kindergarten.



Anyone can sign up now for the virtual events that run July 27-30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Each session is 30 minutes.

Enter your zip code to sign up for the Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands Make New Friends event series at www.girlscouts.org/ready.

If you need help making sure your technology is compatible and set up for the series you can call a helpline at 1 (800) 849-4475

You can view more from the facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GSSCMM

And from website: gssc-mm.org