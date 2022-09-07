GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Come celebrate with GirlUp Gvl Sept 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a free community event.

There will be food, music and a chance to celebrate the community and their support for young girls growing up well.

Executive Director and Founder Kim Mogan told 7News she started GirlUp Gvl because she wants girls to know they are loved and have worth and value.

She wants them to be able to discover their gifts and talents and can help do that Monday through Thursday at their location at 2121 Anderson Rd in Greenville.

Mogan said she grew up without much support and now sees the need she had in her life for extra guidance. She hopes to be able to help provide that for young girls in the community.

There is still room for middle school girls to join the organization.

Sign up by filling out the contact form at girlupgvl.org or call (864) 800-7627.

You can find a full list of ways you can help by volunteering or donating at the website as well. Send a gift through Amazon Wishlist HERE