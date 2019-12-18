Glendale Resource Center in Iowa under investigation for human experiments

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The Iowa Department of Public Safety is now part of an investigation into claims that the residents of the Glenwood Resource Center, which treats intellectually and physically disabled Iowans, including children, were subject to human experiments.

The Iowa Department of Human Services issued a statement regarding Glenwood Resource Center on Monday, saying DHS Director Kelly Garcia requested support from the Department of Public Safety to “assist in reviewing additional allegations made in the course of her fact-finding efforts.

The Department of Human Services will continue to be transparent and provide updates as this unfolds, being careful not to jeopardize any aspect of the investigation.

The U.S. Department of Justice is already investigating and sent a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds last month, saying it is specifically looking into claims that the facility performed sexual arousal and optimal hydration studies on residents.

“We are working with the DOJ doing everything that we can first of all to make sure that the residents are getting the care that they need and that they are being taken care of so that remains the top priority and then you know just looking at policies and procedures and reviewing what some of the feedback has been from the personnel that has been there so we are going to continue to try to be– there’s some information that is protected but try to be transparent and open and I think Director Garcia has done a good job in doing that.” Gov. Kim Reynolds

Federal investigators visited Glenwood on Dec. 6 and Director Garcia toured the facility last week.

Garcia said the following about the allegations earlier last week:

“Obviously took the allegations incredibly seriously and immediately reached back out to DOJ to ask some clarifying questions,” she said.

State Rep. John Forbes says legislators and citizens across the state are disturbed by the allegations.

“People across the state of Iowa are concerned,” Forbes said. “These are our most vulnerable patients here in the state of Iowa and, again, we want to make sure they are well taken care of.”

Forbes says House Democrats tried to look into what was going on at state-run facilities during the last legislative session.

“Iowa House Democrats put forth an amendment to our budget bill that would have created an interim study committee where legislators would have had the opportunity to actually go and visit the facilities and see what’s going on,” he said. “Unfortunately, the Republican-controlled House voted down the amendment to the bill.”