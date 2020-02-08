Glimpse of hope: Spartanburg woman goes into labor after seeing home destroyed by tornado

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- As a tornado blew through the upstate Thursday, it just happened to be carrying a stork.

Meet Lillian Skye.

“We’re happy she’s a red head,” Lillian’s Mother, Sarah Brooks told 7 News.

Lillian wasn’t supposed to be born until next week. But the Brooks didn’t plan on a tornado destroying a large portion of their home. And when mom saw the damage, her water broke.

“All these down power lines, trees everywhere so I kind of knew it was going to be bad and to see it in real life, it was bad. I think with all of that going on, she thought we’re going to make it better,” Brooks said.

But there’s more. A tree crashed right into the nursery where baby Lillian could have been sleeping, if she had arrived a little earlier.

“It’s kind of dangerous to go in there because there is studs and everything coming through the ceiling. There is huge holes, there is water coming through the ceiling, almost every room in the house,” said Lillian’s Dad, Kyle Brooks.

And while all of that can be replaced, the Brooks say nothing can top the gift of this beautiful baby girl.

“I’m just so happy that she is here and is healthy and like he said, that’s our number one priority. Everything else can be replaced, she can’t,” Brooks told us.

Until their home is repaired, the Brooks will be staying with family. A lot of their baby supplies for Lillian have been wiped out from the storm.

If you would like to help, you can find a link to their registry below:

https://www.amazon.com/baby-reg/sarah-brooks-kyle-brooks-february-2020-spartanburg/LBP4YJQOSZAW?ref=cm_sw_sm_r_px_MOBILE_uZs2N0eShJc5V