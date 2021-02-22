Global corporation announces plans to invest $30.2 million in Spartanburg Co., establish operations in Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Big plans for a building off of Highway 101 in Duncan. It’s where a global corporation announced they will be establishing operations in May, bringing with it hundreds of jobs and a big investment into Spartanburg County.

You can find a press release from South Carolina’s Department of Commerce on the announcement below:

Pall Corporation (Pall), a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, today announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The company is creating 425 new jobs and investing $30.2 million into a new facility that will support the rapid development and production of vaccines and therapeutics, including a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Spartanburg County provides Pall with the diverse workforce we need to manufacture life-saving therapeutics and vaccines. We look forward to building our presence in this county,” said Pall Life Sciences President, Joseph Repp

Pall serves the needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry and works with clients around the world to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies.

Located at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan, Pall’s new facility will focus primarily on single-use technology such as the Allegro™single-use platform.

The facility is expected to be operational in May 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Pall team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“The decision by Pall Corporation to come to Spartanburg is a win for our county, and a win for our budding life sciences sector. The variety of investments coming into our county, and the diversity of the industries that now call Spartanburg home, is a sign that our future is bright in the years to come,” said Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee, David Britt