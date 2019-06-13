GoFundMe page set up for Inman 2-year-old hit by car

A family is heartbroken after a toddler was hit and killed while crossing a busy Spartanburg County street.

Troopers said two-year-old Julian Nichols died Wednesday evening at the scene of the accident in the 5300 block of New Cut Road.

Thursday evening, his grieving family said it happened so fast they are still in shock.

“I feel like my soul’s been ripped out of me, and nothing we can do or say is going to bring him back,” said Sylvia Pruitt, Julian’s grandmother.

She and her husband had been taking care of Julian and his older sister for the last six months.

A makeshift memorial now stands on the edge of a busy two lane road in Inman just feet from the home of 2-year-old “Juju.”

Cross put up at site of fatal accident that killed toddler.

Wednesday evening the family was getting ready to go to church when Pruitt said Julian somehow slipped out the front door.

“I lost it. I went to screaming. That’s all I could do was scream and scream and scream and scream cause nothing anybody could say would make it go away,” said Pruitt,

Julian’s family said his Aunt lives across the street and that he may have been trying to go visit his cousins even though he was told never to do that alone.

If drying tears were possible at a time like this, it’s through remembering the joy he brought to their lives.

“He was a handful, into everything, so curious, wanted to know how things work,” said Patty Robinson, Julian’s aunt.

Pruitt said she also takes comfort in knowing he didn’t suffer long.

His mother, Odessa Nichols, was too grief stricken to talk on camera, but she hopes her fun loving, blued-eyed son, whose favorite song was ‘Jesus Loves Me,’ will never be forgotten.

“Last week, I was teaching him another song, ‘Jesus on the Mainline’, and he would say ‘Jesus Mainlain, call him up, call him up.’ That’s all he was saying, and now, I guess God called him up,” Pruitt said.

Friends of the family have set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover funeral costs.

Meanwhile Highway Patrol has not charged the driver and is still investigating.