Going in the water again: ‘Jaws’ boat clone supports sharks

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This July 20, 2020 photo provided by David Bigelow in Vineyard Haven, Mass. shows part of a boat that is being retrofitted to replicate the boat from the movie Jaws. A group of ocean lovers and movie buffs is building a replica of the boat, the Orca, for use as a conservation tool. (David Bigelow via AP)

(AP) – A group of ocean advocates and movie buffs is turning an old lobster fishing vessel into a replica of the Orca, the boat from the 1975 blockbuster movie “Jaws.”

The work is taking place on Martha’s Vineyard, the same place where Steven Spielberg shot his iconic movie decades ago.

The group building the new Orca says the replica will serve as an educational tool to help people understand sharks.

Reports of shark sightings have become more common off some New England beaches in recent years.

The Orca crew says that is a chance to educate the public.

