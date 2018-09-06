News

Gold necklace 'dripping in diamonds' donated to NC Goodwill

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 05:53 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 06:05 AM EDT

Gold necklace 'dripping in diamonds' donated to NC Goodwill

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Diamonds are a Goodwill’s best friend.

News outlets cite a news release from Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina in reporting a Greensboro resident recently donated an 18-karat, white gold necklace featuring 176 diamonds. Appraised at $6,480, the necklace has attracted 10 bids on Goodwill’s online auction .

The necklace’s price rose from $1,650.99 on Aug. 31 to $5,002.01, as of Wednesday morning. The bids jumped Tuesday, as news outlets began to report on the find.

Vice President of Retail Operations Celeste MacMurdo said in a release that putting the necklace up for online auction attracts more bidders. The Goodwill organization plans to funnel the proceeds into its mission of providing free and low-cost job training and placement services.

MacMurdo praised Greensboro residents’ charity.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center