Goldfish crackers launching 2 veggie flavors

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A staple snack food for kids is getting an upgrade.

Campbell is launching a line of Veggie Goldfish crackers.

The plant-based snacks will come in two flavors — Sweet Carrot and Cheesy Tomato.

The crackers include ingredients sourced from real carrots and tomatoes.

They’ll hit grocery store shelves starting Jan. 1 and should be available nationwide by March.

Research chefs at Campbell say the Veggie Goldfish provide a way for parents to introduce more vegetables into their children’s diets.

