GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Golf enthusiasts can hone their craft this weekend at Fluor Field in the west end of Greenville. The stadium that the Greenville Drive normally plays in will host “First Tee of the Upstate.”

The group is raising money for youth hosting programs that teach them life skills through the game of golf and make it accessible for many.

Sign up for this weekend’s tournament and receive different perks and more than $500 in prizes at each level of play.

Find tickets here