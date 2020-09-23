Good Samaritans help rescue man from burning car in Spartanburg Co.

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – A group of good Samaritans helped save a Spartanburg County man’s life over the weekend.

7 News spoke with the Roebuck Fire Chief about the incident.

“I’m sitting at home and my personal phone rang,” Roebuck Fire Chief Brian Harvey. “It was a friend of mine who was pretty hysterical, screaming ‘There’s a fire at the entrance to your neighborhood. Please hurry!'”

That’s the phone call that Roebuck Fire Chief Brian Harvey said he got on Saturday.

Harvey quickly jumped up and headed to the scene of a fiery car wreck on Otts Shoals Road and he said what he saw there amazed him.

“People with fire extinguishers, putting the fire out. Holding it from getting into the compartment where this guy is trapped. People are jerking on the doors, trying to get him out,” Harvey said.

A man hit a tree and was pinned inside his car, which then caught on fire.

Folks who live in the area and others who were just passing through came together to try and rescue the man from the burning vehicle.

That included Jessica Moore who heard the crash from her kitchen.

“We just took off out the front door,” Jessica Moore said. “I’m hoping it’s something any decent human being would do. Seeing somebody in trouble and doing whatever you could to help.”

The chief said they weren’t able to get the man out of the car until firefighters arrived with their tools.

“He was screaming at us, ‘Don’t let me burn in here.’ I was getting a little concerned. ‘Are we going to be able to keep this fire in check or are they going to be able?’ Because they were doing it, not me,” Harvey said.

But he said the community members were true ‘first responders’ and kept the man from getting burned.

“There was a girl inside the car praying with the guy,” Harvey said.

“All of the neighbors were just standing around, audibly praying,” Moore added.

Chief Harvey said he couldn’t be more proud of his community for the way they handled the situation.

“It just really renews your faith in humanity to see people stop and do a kind deed when they didn’t have to,” Harvey said. “We need to see more of that in this world today. Had it not been for these people who really risked their lives–they did not have to do this, it was a dangerous situation–I have no doubt the outcome would’ve been very different.”

“God had him in the right place at the right time,” Moore said. “If it had to happen, it was in the right place at the right time.”

The man who was inside the burning car suffered several broken bones but is expected to be okay, and the fire chief said it’s all thanks to the good Samaritans who responded.