Google Maps rolls out traffic light feature

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – There’s a new feature on the Google Maps app letting drivers know about traffic lights at intersections.

The new road icons are visible in the app at intersections throughout U.S. cities on both Android and IOS.

The tech company said the change will help people stay better informed.

The traffic light features has been available in Japan for years.

Users will also notice the apps latest re-design also has a “color-mapping algorithmic technique” to help users more easily identify varying terrain types like beaches and forests.

It also has re-drawings of sidewalks and pedestrian islands for better navigation viewing.