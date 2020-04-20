1  of  14
Google working to launch a debit card

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – You may soon be able to have Google in your wallet, metaphorically speaking.

The tech giant is working toward launching a debit card.

Google joined up with CitiBank and Stanford Federal Credit Union and they’re exploring smart checking accounts.

In a statement, Google said its pay account will allow customers to “benefit from useful insights and budgeting tools.”

The card will be linked to the Google Pay smartphone app and provide Google about the user’s spending habits.

No word yet on when the Google card will be released, but it’s expected to come out before the end of the year.

This move comes in the shadow of the Apple card, which debuted last year.

