GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville Police Department officer helped out an injured goose early Friday morning.

According to their Facebook post, GPD Animal Control Officer Adams responded to a home off of Twin Lake Road following a report of the injured bird and found a goose with a broken leg.

The officer was able to safely capture the goose and took it to a local animal rescue group, where they will help the goose make a full recovery.