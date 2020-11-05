Gospel star Bishop Rance Allen dead at 71

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Gospel Giants Kirk Franklin, left, and Rance Allen, right, share in a gospel song at the annual “Celebration of Gospel” presented by BET Networks on Wednesday Dec. 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, Calif. at the Orpheum Theatre. (AP Photo/Earl Gibson III)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gospel star Rance Allen, whose Rance Allen Group drew upon contemporary sounds for such 1970s hits as “Ain’t No Need of Crying” and “I Belong to You” and anticipated such crossover gospel performers as the Winans and Amy Grant, died at age 71.

Allen died early Saturday while recovering from a “medical procedure” at Heartland ProMedica in Sylvania, Ohio.

Allen was a longtime Toledo, Ohio resident and most recently bishop for Church of God in Christ for the Michigan Northwestern Harvest Jurisdiction.

A native of Monroe, Michigan, Allen was a singer, songwriter and musician who formed his group with his brothers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories