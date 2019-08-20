Goucher Water Company customers under boil water advisory

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Goucher Water Company customers following a line break.

According to the water company, a major line break happened on Highway 150. The break caused a loss of pressure and water service to many of the company’s customers.

The precautionary advisory was issued due to the loss of pressure. The company said there has not been any conformation that they system was contaminated.

Customers who live in the area of Highway 150 from Goucher Green Bethel to Asbury Road should boil their water for at least one minute before cooking or drinking. The company said any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be consumed.

Anyone with questions should contact the Goucher Water Company at (864) 490-6091.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store