Goucher Water Company customers under boil water advisory

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Goucher Water Company customers following a line break.

According to the water company, a major line break happened on Highway 150. The break caused a loss of pressure and water service to many of the company’s customers.

The precautionary advisory was issued due to the loss of pressure. The company said there has not been any conformation that they system was contaminated.

Customers who live in the area of Highway 150 from Goucher Green Bethel to Asbury Road should boil their water for at least one minute before cooking or drinking. The company said any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be consumed.

Anyone with questions should contact the Goucher Water Company at (864) 490-6091.