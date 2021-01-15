Gov. Cooper increases NC National Guard troops to 300 for inauguration at US Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has increased the number of state National Guard soldiers going to the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

As of Thursday, state officials said about 220 troops were to be deployed to Washington next week in the wake of violent, deadly protests at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Earlier this week, Cooper mobilized about 550 National Guard personnel. About 350 will help in Raleigh for possible violent protests while the rest will go to Washington to assist with the inaugural events.

Cooper’s office announced Friday that he had “approved the mobilization of an additional 100 North Carolina National Guardsmen.”

A total of 300 North Carolina National Guard soldiers are set to deploy to Washington, officials said Friday.

“There are 350 Guardsmen currently mobilized to support civil authorities in North Carolina in the event of large-scale protests,” Cooper’s announcement said.

The troops mobilized in North Carolina include the 105th Military Police Battalion based in Asheville, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team based in Clinton, and the 105th Engineers Battalion based in Raeford.