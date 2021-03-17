Gov. Cooper provides COVID-19 response update as Group 4 vaccines begin

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state health officials will provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon as the state officially moves into Group 4 of the vaccination effort.

After almost three months of vaccine distribution, North Carolina is finally ready to give the shots to those with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk for illness.

Group 4 includes people between the ages of 16-64 “with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19.” It also includes people living in close group settings and essential workers.

“Those are anyone who has medical conditions such as asthma, cancer heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and then it also includes anyone that’s living in close quarters so the homeless in shelters, people who are in jail or prison,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed HealthCare.

As more vaccinations have become available, health care systems across the state report that there has been a steep drop off in the number of people getting tested.

“I think there is a degree of testing fatigue, but the important thing to remember is this is still very contagious especially with the variants out there people can’t distinguish between allergies and COVID,” said Mike Estramonte, CEO of StarMed. “And most importantly, if you’re having mild symptoms, and you’re not going to get a bad case, and you don’t even know if you had it, you can spread it still.”

State numbers show about a month ago in North Carolina, the average number of daily COVID-19 tests was around 40,000 and now, the average is about 20,000.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Gov. Cooper’s news conference live on air and online at 2 p.m. Wednesday.