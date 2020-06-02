Gov. Cooper: RNC ‘unlikely’ to happen in Charlotte as organizers want

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said a Republican National Convention is unlikely to occur as organizers want as the conditions in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic continue to change.

The governor released a letter he sent to the RNC after the group said it wanted a “full convention” with 19,000 in attendance.

“As much as want the conditions surround COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the Convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely,” Cooper wrote.

Tuesday’s development comes after a continued back-and-forth between North Carolina leaders and the RNC.

Cooper says the RNC had acknowledged that a scaled down convention was needed for the health and safety of “participants and North Carolinians.”

