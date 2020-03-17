Gov. Cooper to hold briefing announcing closure of dine-in option at NC restaurants, bars at 2PM

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall. (Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will be holding a media briefing this afternoon.

According to a news release, Cooper is expected to announce a new executive order closing all restaurants and bars for dine-in customers, but will allow takeout and delivery at those establishments.

The executive order will also reportedly include an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers being impacted by COVID-19.

According to the release, the order is expected to be effective by 5 p.m. today.

The briefing will be held at 1636 Gold Star Drive in Raleigh at 2 p.m.