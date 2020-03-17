Gov. Cooper to hold briefing announcing closure of dine-in option at NC restaurants, bars at 2PM

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will be holding a media briefing this afternoon.
According to a news release, Cooper is expected to announce a new executive order closing all restaurants and bars for dine-in customers, but will allow takeout and delivery at those establishments.
The executive order will also reportedly include an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers being impacted by COVID-19.
According to the release, the order is expected to be effective by 5 p.m. today.
The briefing will be held at 1636 Gold Star Drive in Raleigh at 2 p.m.