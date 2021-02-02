Gov. Cooper wants all NC districts to return pupils to classrooms

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Cooper says would like to see all 115 school districts in the state allow students to return to physical classrooms. But he says he does not support a bill from Republican state lawmakers that would do just that. ((Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he would like to see all 115 school districts in the state allow students to return to physical classrooms.

But he said Tuesday that he does not support a bill from Republican state lawmakers that would do just that.

Cooper instead wants districts to decide for themselves which learning options are best for their community.

Advocates for teachers are frustrated the state has not bumped up that workforce on the vaccine priority list.

They also worry that not enough money is being given to them to safely reopen.

New state guidance calls for lesser safety standards for elementary school students.