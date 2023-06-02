GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent the week touring early voting states, making a stop at the Greenville Convention Center.

“We need to restore sanity to our society, normalcy to our communities and integrity to our institutions,” he said.

His visit to Greenville came about a week after announcing his presidential campaign.

“I’m running for president because I think we have an opportunity to choose a better path, choose a better course and reverse the decline,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis touted his policies in Florida on education, immigration and healthcare. He is now calling for those same ideas to be implemented across the country.

“We’re looking forward to rolling out really exciting proposals,” he said. “I think the sky’s the limit.”

DeSantis was welcomed to the Upstate by some.

“I’m excited to see a proven conservative winner who has taken on and won every single battle he’s faced,” Tyler J. Corn, a volunteer for DeSantis’ super PAC ‘Never Back Down,’ said. “He’s done a great job in Florida, and I think that leadership can be seen across the nation.”

As supporters made their way into the convention center, protesters gathered outside the convention center. Lee Turner said she did not want to miss an opportunity to speak out against DeSantis and his policies.

“He wants to eradicate ‘woke,'” Turner said. “I’m here to tell him ‘woke’ is the majority of the population, even in a place like Greenville County.”

DeSantis said the upcoming election will be an inflection point for the country. He asked his supporters to help him secure the GOP Presidential nomination.

“We’ve got to get it right because the stakes couldn’t be higher,” he said.