Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian, which now contains winds of 150 mph.

Gov. McMaster’s executive order urges South Carolinians to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Dorian impacting the state. It also enables all state agencies to coordinate resources.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” Gov. McMaster said. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is monitoring the storm, which forecasters say could affect the state beginning next week.

For more information visit scemd.org.