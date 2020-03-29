1  of  30
Closings and Delays
Cedar Grove Baptist Church - Greer,SC Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors First Baptist Church of Campobello First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Green Creek First Baptist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Jackson Baptist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church Majority Baptist Church Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Mt. Zion CME Church-Cross Anchor,SC New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Providence Baptist Church - Gaffney,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Wesley Chapel UMC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Gov. Henry McMaster declares Vietnam War Veterans Day in SC

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster has issued a proclamation naming today Vietnam War Veterans Day in South Carolina.

The Vietnam Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 designated March 29 as the date to annually recognize all who fought and sacrificed in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

“The United States of America is the greatest country in the world because of the strength and sacrifice of men and women like those that we honor on Vietnam War Veterans Day,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These men and women are the best of us – they answered the call to serve when it was most difficult, and they served us well. These challenging times provide opportunity for reflection, and I ask that you take a moment to reflect on, and appreciate, the honorable service of our Vietnam War Veterans.”

“I am a son, brother and brother-in-law of Vietnam Veterans,” said S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary Will Grimsley. “Vietnam Veterans provided my early training and development in my own Army career, and taught me how to lead and succeed in complex, challenging times. Every time I re-deployed from combat, it was Vietnam Veterans there to say ‘welcome home’ because they never wanted anyone to return without proper recognition like they endured.”

Over 58,000 Americans were killed in action during this conflict, including over 906 South Carolinians inscribed on the Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store