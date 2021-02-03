Gov. Kemp frustrated by tight supplies of vaccine in Georgia

Cars and trucks enter a mass vaccination center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in a large event center in Marietta, Ga., where the North Georgia State Fair is held. (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp expressed frustration with tight vaccine supplies as he toured a new mass vaccination site outside Atlanta.

The site in a Marietta park which hosts the North Georgia State Fair includes multiple lanes for cars and trucks.

That means people can get vaccinated without leaving their vehicles.

Kemp said the state could set up more mass vaccination centers and offer more shots, but it doesn’t have the supply to do so.

The governor said health care providers have now administered one million doses of vaccine statewide.

He said about 500,000 older Georgians have now received their first shot.