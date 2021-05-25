GA Gov. Kemp issues executive order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine passports

A picture taken on March 3, 2021 in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading “Covid-19 vaccine” on an European passport. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Tuesday, which prohibits state agencies, state service providers and state properties from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports.

The order states that Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services (GRITS) data held by the State shall not be used for the purposes of a vaccine passport program, and GRITS data shall not be shared with any public or private entity for the purposes of a vaccine passport program.

The “Prohibition of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports” Executive Order also outlines that no vaccine passport shall be required for entry into the State of Georgia.

“While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional – not state government,” explained Gov. Kemp. “This order also clearly states that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program.”

On May 11, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a similar order prohibiting vaccine passports that also gave South Carolina parents the decision whether their children should wear masks in public schools throughout the state.

Read Gov. Kemp’s full “Prohibition of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports” Executive Order here.