Gov. McMaster addresses current state of coronavirus in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Governor Henry McMaster was in Greenville on Wednesday for an endorsement press conference, but also took questions about the state of coronavirus in South Carolina. The governor touched on several points regarding the pandemic, the overall takeaway being that individuals need to research the information and make the best decisions for themselves and their families.

“We know it’s dangerous and there are many of us that believe vaccines work,” McMaster said.

DHEC’s most recent vaccine rates show about 53-percent of South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. McMaster credits the recent uptick in those getting inoculated to the rise in cases.

“I think any time we have an event like that or a happening like that it gets peoples attention,” McMaster said.

He says cities like Greenville that have reinstated some mask requirements are well within their rights to do so.

“Decisions that cities and others are making are under the home rule laws are up to them and those are decisions that will be made on the local level and if someone disagrees with it they can take it to court,” he said.

But, he believes the State Assembly’s decision on leaving masking in schools up to the parents is constitutional.

“Often things are challenged, but I don’t think that challenge if it is challenged is going to be successful,” McMaster said.

His main suggestion to parents is to gather all the information for themselves.

”I would urge every parent to get up to date on information that is available on copious sources on what they can do,” McMaster said.

And he thinks that’s the best course of action for those who are still making decisions on getting vaccinated.

“This is serious, people need to get the information and take the best course they think there is for them and their families.”