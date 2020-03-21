Gov. McMaster addresses ‘shelter in place’ rumors

1  of  65
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel Baptist Church - Campobello Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brevard First United Methodist Church Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy Center Point Baptist Church City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Enoree Fork Baptist Church Fairforest Baptist Church-Fairforest Fairforest Church of God Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg First Baptist Church - Arcadia First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Friendship Baptist Church-Greenville Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Hillside Baptist Church-Fountain Inn Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church King David Baptist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Majority Baptist Church Mills Chapel Baptist Church Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Pickens Presbyterian Church Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Pleasant Grove Baptist Church - Greer, SC Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

Gov. McMaster addresses ‘shelter in place’ rumors

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster addressed shelter-in-place rumors on Saturday, saying that the idea is not under consideration.

The governor took to Twitter, saying “At this time, ordering South Carolinians to shelter in place is not under consideration. If we all work together, act responsibly, and take necessary precautions, lives can be saved now.”

He also advised to listen to official sources.

“Hearsay and rumors create confusion and anxiety, and can be dangerous. This will help us win this fight against this COVID-19.”

