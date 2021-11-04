Gov. McMaster announces new workforce scholarship initiative

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster was in the Upstate on Wednesday making two big announcements in advancing partnerships between education and industry.

A newly unveiled amphitheater on the Benson campus of Greenville Tech is a physical reminder of what the governor says is the future of technical colleges across South Carolina.

“You can get a certificate, and associates degree, you can transfer,” McMaster said.

The governor says this ceremony highlights what the Palmetto state’s technical colleges have to offer.

“Its a critical part of our higher education network and we’re exactly where we need to be for all the changes, the inventions, the expansions of businesses that are coming our way,” he said.

The space was donated by Jim Benson, who says he sees the future in these students.

“Employers come to the Upstate knowing they have the people they need to thrive and grow,” Benson said.

It’s not the only partnership the governor celebrated in the Upstate.

Later in Duncan, he announced $12 million in federal funding to provide thousands of scholarships to attend technical colleges across the state.

“What we have to do is be sure our people have the education, training, and skills to go straight to the top,” he said.

He says all of these things together will continue to help the Upstate grow and fuel the economy.

“When people are working, businesses are growing and expanding. Families are expanding. People are making money and spending money and investing in their children’s futures. And it just gets stronger and stronger,” he said.

The workplace scholarships will begin in January and will help students with degrees in fields like nursing, information technology, and manufacturing.