Gov. McMaster, CDC director hold press conference on COVID-19 impacts

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield joins Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), South Carolina Department of Mental Health (DMH) and others this Thursday for a press conference.

National and state leaders will discuss the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on our communities, including opioid use, chronic diseases, and mental health.

The conference will be held from 3:10 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

