Gov. McMaster declares state of emergency after Monday’s severe weather

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster has issued a state of emergency in response to the damage caused by Monday morning’s severe weather.

He says this declaration does not impact any executive orders issued by the governor in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in any way.

It does, however, direct that the state’s Emergency Operations Plan be further placed into effect to continue the state’s response to the severe weather event.

Local emergency management officials are assessing the damage caused by the storms in the impacted counties.

Once those assessments are completed and relayed to the S.C. Emergency Management Division, the governor will request a federal disaster declaration accordingly.

