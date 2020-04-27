Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette to take part in AccelerateSC meeting at USC starting at 2PM

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette will take part in the first meeting of the “Governance” component of Accelerate SC this afternoon.

According to the release, the meeting will be held at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center from 2 p.m. to around 4 p.m.

AccelerateSC held its first full meeting last week, and the group is comprised of five components:

  • Response
  • Protection
  • Governance
  • Resources
  • Information

For more information, visit governor.sc.gov/acceleratesc-team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories