Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette to take part in AccelerateSC meeting at USC starting at 2PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette will take part in the first meeting of the “Governance” component of Accelerate SC this afternoon.

According to the release, the meeting will be held at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center from 2 p.m. to around 4 p.m.

AccelerateSC held its first full meeting last week, and the group is comprised of five components:

Response

Protection

Governance

Resources

Information

For more information, visit governor.sc.gov/acceleratesc-team.