Gov. McMaster orders flags to half-staff after firefighter killed on job

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Authorities say a South Carolina firefighter was fatally struck by a semitrailer while trying to help people at the scene of a crash.

Citing a Lexington County statement, news outlets report Paul Quattlebaum was responding to a medical call Friday when he and his partner came across a crash and stopped to help. The county says it was then that Quattlebaum was struck by the semitrailer. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Quattlebaum was a 22-year department veteran, first joining as a volunteer firefighter in 1997. Authorities say he was a lance corporal with the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged after an injury.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday.

McMaster requested flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset for Quattlebaum’s funeral service.

State highway patrol is investigating. It’s unclear if any charges have been filed in the fatal crash.